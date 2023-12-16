We are Local
Former State Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh dies

Former Douglas Co. Election Commissioner was 59
Former Douglas Co. Election Commissioner was 59
Former Douglas Co. Election Commissioner was 59
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several local and state lawmakers offered condolences and shared memories of former State Senator and Douglas County Election Commissioner Scott Lautenbaugh. News of his death broke Saturday morning.

Lautenbaugh served as Douglas County Election Commissioner from 2000 to 2003 before being appointed to the unicameral in 2007; he served District 18 until 2014, later working as a trial attorney in Omaha. He was 59.

Lawmakers react

The Douglas County Republican Party called Lautenbaugh a “patriot and a hero in the legislature.”

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson said in a statement Lautenbaugh was a “friend to many.”

On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners we send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Scott Lautenbaugh. Scott was a wonderful public servant ~ serving as Douglas County Election Commissioner and State Senator. Scott was a friend to many and he will be missed, but never forgotten.

Douglas County Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson

Rep. Don Bacon offered sympathy to family and friends.

“I am stunned that my former colleague Scott Lautenbaugh passed away this morning. He was an enterprising, creative, and skilled orator who challenged the status quo and fought for conservative values. In the legislature, he championed fair election laws and was an early advocate for school choice. We are praying for his family and will long remember his incredible sense of humor and his friendship.”

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE-02)

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague Scott Lautenbaugh this morning. Scott was a valuable member of the Legislature and of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. I enjoyed working with him on the infrastructure needs of Nebraska. He helped build a stronger Nebraska and was always guided by his conservative values.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE)

