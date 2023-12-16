We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain chances wrap up early Saturday, sunny by Sunday

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers have been persistent through most of the day with a bit of an evening break in the steadier rain for some between 7-8PM... So far totals have climbed close to .5″ through 6PM for spots like Lincoln... approaching 2.5″ for the Metro.

Rain totals through 6PM
Rain totals through 6PM(wowt)

Rain chances will be back late this evening for those that are seeing a break. A cold front will push an overnight line of showers E, some may see an early melting mix on Saturday, before clearing out.

Overnight forecast
Overnight forecast(wowt)

Behind the front our rain chances dry up but we’ll be cool and cloudy! Highs stay near 40 for most. Sunshine and a warm up to the mid 40s to low 50s will be here for Sunday!

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

We’ll dry back out from there as high pressure dominates through most of next week. Plan for a mild forecast as well. We’ll be watching a late week low pressure system ahead of Christmas that could bring a pattern change.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why

Latest News

Emily's Friday night forecast
Emily's Friday night forecast
6 News Meteorologist Jade Steffens spoke with an expert to get some tips on how to properly...
EXPLAINER: How to take care of your plants amid winter drought
Winter Plant Care
Taking care of winter plants amid ongoing severe drought
Jade's 10 Day Forecast