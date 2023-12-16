Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain chances wrap up early Saturday, sunny by Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers have been persistent through most of the day with a bit of an evening break in the steadier rain for some between 7-8PM... So far totals have climbed close to .5″ through 6PM for spots like Lincoln... approaching 2.5″ for the Metro.

Rain totals through 6PM (wowt)

Rain chances will be back late this evening for those that are seeing a break. A cold front will push an overnight line of showers E, some may see an early melting mix on Saturday, before clearing out.

Overnight forecast (wowt)

Behind the front our rain chances dry up but we’ll be cool and cloudy! Highs stay near 40 for most. Sunshine and a warm up to the mid 40s to low 50s will be here for Sunday!

Saturday forecast (wowt)

We’ll dry back out from there as high pressure dominates through most of next week. Plan for a mild forecast as well. We’ll be watching a late week low pressure system ahead of Christmas that could bring a pattern change.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

