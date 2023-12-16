We are Local
Douglas County officials warning of phone scam

Douglas County officials are warning of a phone scam making the rounds.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County officials are warning of a phone scam making the rounds.

The county says if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office demanding money for failing to appear in a jury trial, hang up immediately.

“This is a scam designed to frighten people into paying money to avoid penalties,” said Douglas County District Court Clerk Crystal Rhoades. “We are not doing any enforcement actions.”

You’re asked to report these calls to Douglas County’s non-emergency number: (402) 444-5802.

