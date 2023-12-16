David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cool with a few morning showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light rain showers occasionally mixed with a little sleet or snow brought some much needed moisture to the area overnight, but were moving out of the area early this morning. A few showers will linger through sunrise across western Iowa, but should be drying up through the morning. A secondary wave of light showers will push in later this morning through about the lunch hour, moving in from the north. Any rain will remain very light, with little in additional measurable rainfall expected. Drier weather is expected for the afternoon.

Spotty midday rain showers (WOWT)

The additional showers along with the cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will keep temperatures cool all day. Temperatures are in the mid-30s this morning, and will struggle to warm toward 40 degrees this afternoon. That will still put highs slightly above average for the middle of December. Temperatures should hold steady in the upper 30s through sunset, cooling back into the mid-30s by 10pm.

Saturday's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies should slowly clear out overnight, with low temperatures falling into the mid and upper 20s by Sunday morning. We should see more sunshine on Sunday, though winds will once again become a bit breezy in the afternoon. Northwest gusts up to 25mph are possible as a cold front moves through, but despite the wind temperatures should be relatively mild for this time of year. Highs likely reach the mid and upper 40s for most of the area, with some spots pushing close to 50 degrees for southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Colder air will move in behind that cold front dropping highs on Monday back into the upper 30s. However, the cold air doesn’t stick around for all that long. We warm back into the mid-40s by Tuesday, with highs close to 50 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast is also largely dry through at least Thursday, with our next storm system pushing into the region by Thursday evening or Friday. That will be our next chance for moisture, although the storm system doesn’t appear to have a huge impact on our area at this time. There will be a few chances for rain or snow beginning late next week, so stay tuned to the forecast for updates.

Forecast high temperatures (WOWT)

