David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and chilly evening, more sun Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and a chilly northwest breeze have kept temperatures in the mid-30s all day long. Some light showers or drizzle moved through at times through early afternoon, though it didn’t amount to much. The wet weather has moved out, and we will be dry for the rest of the evening. However, the clouds will stick around along with that northwest breeze so it will stay chilly for the evening. Temperatures in the mid-30s will drop into the lower 30s after sunset.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds should slowly clear out overnight allowing temperatures to eventually drop off into the upper 20s by Sunday morning. We will still have some patches of clouds around, but more sunshine is expected by the morning hours. That will help temperatures to warm a little quicker, we should push into the 40s by the lunch hour. Another push of northwest winds will arrive in the afternoon with some gusts up to 25mph. Despite the northwest wind, highs should reach the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon, putting us about 10 degrees above average for mid-December.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Those northwest winds will pull in some colder air Sunday night into Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning. Although winds will back off on Monday, it will be cooler with highs likely onto reaching the mid-30s. That said, that is still right around average for this time of year. Milder weather quickly returns with highs pushing back into the 40s on Tuesday.

Saturday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A nice stretch of mild weather looks to be shaping up for the middle and second half of next week. Highs likely top out around 50 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday, and could reach the mid-50s by Friday. Our next storm system should hold off until the upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to remain warm enough that any precipitation should be in the form of rain for the holiday weekend.

Five Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.