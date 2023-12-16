Book Nook Lite in Benson encourages community to shop local

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Seuss once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know.”

Access to books in Benson just got a little easier to help make that happen.

DaRonn Washington is the proud owner of The Book Nook. After several years in business with multiple stores, he wanted to try something new.

“The wonderful thing about a book, especially a pre-owned book, is that it usually tells two stories. It tells the story that is in the book and it also tells the story of the person who owned the book before that,” he said.

Thus, The Book Nook Lite was born.

“The Book Nook Lite was this crazy idea that we would put a small book presentation in local businesses, teaming together with local businesses and community centers and coffee shops. So that while people were in those locations they could also have access to great best-selling books,” says Washington.

Take note: all the new and used books offered here cater to those who have an interest in theater.

“It gets people who normally would not come in, to come in. As soon as they come in the door they get impacted by the presentation, and they get more interested in what else is going on in the theater,” Washington said.

Part of the proceeds of each sale goes back to the theater.

“As we are teaming together with the Benson Theater here, that type of camaraderie and community, help to build a stronger, local support for books in the community,” he said.

As the holiday shopping season reaches its peak, DaRonn is reminding us that the perfect gift may be right around the corner.

“It pains me a little bit when my favorite coffee shop or my favorite donut place or my favorite restaurant or my favorite business is no longer there. I would just want to encourage anybody that’s watching to not just support The Book Nook, but also support some of the local businesses in your community,” he said.

DaRonn plans to open up more Book Nook Lites around the metro.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.