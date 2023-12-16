We are Local
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call early Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.(c/o Mike McKnight/WOWT)
By Zane Culjat and Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Ashland Police are investigating a reported swatting incident early Saturday morning.

Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large response from law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is considered a crime.

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady tells 6 News his department received a call around 5:50 a.m. on its non-emergency line from a man claiming he murdered two of his three children. He reportedly simulated gunshots over the phone.

Brady also said the caller claimed he had a pipe bomb and was armed and warned police not to approach his home; a standoff ensued, lasting about 90 minutes.

Four metro agencies responded to the scene.

Brady told 6 News he was able to track down the homeowner’s phone number and determined the call was Internet-based — no call had been made from the address.

The incident comes about three weeks after a similar incident prompted an emergency response at Omaha South High School. In that instance, the call was also made to the police station, not to 911.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

