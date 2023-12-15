We are Local
Trial date delayed for Arizona man facing child sex assault charges in Omaha

Nicholas Murphy previously co-owned a local dance studio
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial schedule for the former co-owner of an Omaha dance studio has been delayed.

Nicholas Murphy, who lives in Arizona, is accused of sexual contact with a girl younger than age 18.

The judge here set out the court’s plan for a jury trial at the federal courthouse in Omaha. It had originally been set for Jan. 9; 6 News learned Friday afternoon the trial has been moved to June 4.

Both sides agreed to delay the trial after Murphy’s defense said it wants a hearing on what evidence would be allowed; the government wants to call four witnesses. That hearing won’t happen until April -- and the judge’s rulings could impact trial strategy.

The update comes about a week after he was recently jailed in Arizona. The former NFL punter who had been working as a high school football coach there this fall is facing federal charges of child sex assault.

He spent a week in an Arizona jail at the end of November after he allegedly violated the rules of his pre-trial release and accessing the internet on a computer without monitoring software. Prosecutors also alleged that he talked on the phone to people younger than age 18 numerous times without supervision.

