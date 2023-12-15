Teddy Roosevelt Show makes stop at Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some local elementary school kids got a unique history lesson Thursday.

Theodore Roosevelt reenactor Joe Wiegand visited students at Sunset Hills Elementary School.

He’s taken the Teddy Roosevelt Show around the country, and has even performed at the White House.

His visit in Omaha included Austin Artz as Roosevelt’s son Quentin.

Together, they taught the kids about the 26th president’s experience as an outdoorsman, his time with the Rough Riders, and how two of his sons died while serving in each world war.

“I learned about all of the schemes of the white house gang,” fourth grader Jay Hallett said. “I would like to read more up on him.”

“I didn’t even know he had a son named Quentin,” fifth grader Clarke Hermes said. “I don’t think I knew about the panama canal.”

Sunset Hills staff said it is important for their students to see the reenactment to bring the historical figure to life, adding that it helps get them interested in learning about history.

