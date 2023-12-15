Taking care of winter plants amid ongoing severe drought

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although Omaha has ample rain in the forecast heading into the weekend, a current look at our drought monitor shows severe to exceptional drought for a majority of the viewing area.

Because of this, experts recommend to water plants at least once or twice a month in the winter as long as the ground is not frozen and the temperature is above 40 degrees.

If the soil has more moisture, frost is less likely to move deeper into the ground which can prevent root damage.

It’s best to focus on plants that are new to your landscape as well as evergreens since they’re more susceptible to damage.

“As we continue to have dry weather, that stress just continues to add up on the plants. Our landscapes, they came out of last winter struggling, we can probably see that again this year for the 2024 spring. So they need our help, and we should be out there giving them the support that they need,” said Scott Evans, UNL Horticulture Program Coordinator.

If you use a garden hose, remember to drain and disconnect it after watering to avoid damaging it when it freezes. And avoid the temptation of using your sprinkler system in the winter!

