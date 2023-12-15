We are Local
South Omaha museum recreates classic holiday display

The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum recreated a window display resembling one familiar to most who grew up in Omaha.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little piece of Omaha history brought back to life.

The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum has recreated a holiday window display that residents used to see in the Brandeis building.

Museum curators said they based it on pictures and old magazines, which they got from the woman who originally designed the windows of the old building.

They recreated the holiday window display, because going to the Brandeis building to see them was an Omaha holiday tradition.

“It was a quintessential thing to do in Omaha,” Gary Kastrick said. “Everybody would wait for Brandeis Christmas windows to open.

“All the people would gather there to see the windows, and they were always animated. They were the robotic-type animations. In fact, two of them in there still work that I have from the 1950s.”

Kastrick said just under half of the items shown in the recreated window display are the originals.

The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum is located on the second floor of the Center at 42nd and Center streets.

People can visit Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Kastrick said this Saturday, they’re holding an arts and crafts fair there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

