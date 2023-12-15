Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain on a chilly Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll head out the door to something you haven’t seen in quite a while...rain! Rounds of showers will move through most of the day leading to wet roads and an overall damp day.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

Rain totals up near a half inch are possible for many of us by the time all of this moves out Saturday morning.

Additional Rainfall (WOWT)

There could be a little wet snow mix in tonight at the tail end of the rainfall but with limited amounts and warm road temps I don’t see it being a problem if you see any.

Early Sat Snow (WOWT)

Saturday will be breezy and chilly as we struggle to make it to 40 degrees for a high. Clouds will stubborn as well. NW gusts to 30 mph are likely by the afternoon adding a bite to the air.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week still looks mild aside from Monday and there looks to be some soggy weather headed our way over the weekend before Christmas. A lot to track just before the busy Christmas holiday.

