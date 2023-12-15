We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain on a chilly Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll head out the door to something you haven’t seen in quite a while...rain! Rounds of showers will move through most of the day leading to wet roads and an overall damp day.

Rain Chances Today
Rain Chances Today(WOWT)

Rain totals up near a half inch are possible for many of us by the time all of this moves out Saturday morning.

Additional Rainfall
Additional Rainfall(WOWT)

There could be a little wet snow mix in tonight at the tail end of the rainfall but with limited amounts and warm road temps I don’t see it being a problem if you see any.

Early Sat Snow
Early Sat Snow(WOWT)

Saturday will be breezy and chilly as we struggle to make it to 40 degrees for a high. Clouds will stubborn as well. NW gusts to 30 mph are likely by the afternoon adding a bite to the air.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Next week still looks mild aside from Monday and there looks to be some soggy weather headed our way over the weekend before Christmas. A lot to track just before the busy Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Latest News

Rounds of rain lead to a soggy, chilly Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rain timing
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain chances continue on and off through early Saturday
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast