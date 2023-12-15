One westbound lane of I-80 in Seward County reopens following large crash
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One westbound lane of I-80 in the western portion of Seward County has reopened following a large, fiery crash Friday morning.
According to NDOT, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in between the Utica and Beaver Crossing exits, causing the westbound lanes of I-80 to shut down for some time.
Further details are still being gathered, including how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.
