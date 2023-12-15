We are Local
One westbound lane of I-80 in Seward County reopens following large crash

Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One westbound lane of I-80 in the western portion of Seward County has reopened following a large, fiery crash Friday morning.

According to NDOT, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in between the Utica and Beaver Crossing exits, causing the westbound lanes of I-80 to shut down for some time.

The scene of a fiery, large crash on I-80 near the Utica exit in Seward County on Friday morning.
The scene of a fiery, large crash on I-80 near the Utica exit in Seward County on Friday morning.(NDOT)

Further details are still being gathered, including how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

Stick with 10/11 for updates on this developing story.

