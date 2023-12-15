Omaha, Atlantic men sentenced to federal prison in fentanyl conspiracy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Two men were sentenced Thursday in connection with a fentanyl conspiracy in federal court.

Curclund Jackson VanAernam, 23, of Atlantic, and Luis Alberto Hernandez, 31, of Omaha, were sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills in Omaha and the surrounding area.

Court documents state at least two victims overdosed after ingesting pills containing fentanyl that the two men distributed. Both victims survived after receiving Narcan.

VanAernam was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Hernandez was sentenced to 22 years behind bars, followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal and several area law enforcement agencies announced the results of an investigation linking a fentanyl distribution ring to 17 overdoses in Omaha and southwest Iowa, six of which were fatal.

