Omaha-area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year.

Omaha, Elkhorn and Gretna Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup.

The program is in its 25th year. During that time, troops have collected over 52,000 trees. They hope to break 56,000 this year.

Recycled trees stay out of landfills and can help the environment much more quickly than if they sat around decomposing slowly.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit based in Nebraska, real Christmas trees are recycled in several ways that help the environment.

Chipped into mulch and spread across city parks and playgrounds: Pine needles which are full of nutrients are also added to compost.

Dropped into lakes or ponds for fish to habitat: Algae slowly begins to form on the tree, providing nutrients for fish.

Placed in state parks as habitats for birds: The brush can protect birds from the cold and wind.

Serve as natural soil erosion barriers: A dry tree makes for a good foundation along a bank or sand dune.

Support zoos and wildlife sanctuaries: The evergreens are great for animal enrichment. Goats and other animals can eat the trees, and larger animals like elephants can play with them.

Scouts and volunteers will be collecting trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tree pickup dates are Dec. 26, 30 and 31, and Jan. 1, 6, 7, and 13.

To have your tree picked up, a reservation must be made at least 24 hours in advance by their website or by phone at (402) 965-1458.

