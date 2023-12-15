We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha-area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year

Recycling trees helps the environment in addition to teaching Scouts valuable skills.
Christmas tree recycle
Christmas tree recycle(WRDW)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year.

Omaha, Elkhorn and Gretna Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup.

The program is in its 25th year. During that time, troops have collected over 52,000 trees. They hope to break 56,000 this year.

Recycled trees stay out of landfills and can help the environment much more quickly than if they sat around decomposing slowly.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit based in Nebraska, real Christmas trees are recycled in several ways that help the environment.

  • Chipped into mulch and spread across city parks and playgrounds: Pine needles which are full of nutrients are also added to compost.
  • Dropped into lakes or ponds for fish to habitat: Algae slowly begins to form on the tree, providing nutrients for fish.
  • Placed in state parks as habitats for birds: The brush can protect birds from the cold and wind.
  • Serve as natural soil erosion barriers: A dry tree makes for a good foundation along a bank or sand dune.
  • Support zoos and wildlife sanctuaries: The evergreens are great for animal enrichment. Goats and other animals can eat the trees, and larger animals like elephants can play with them.

Scouts and volunteers will be collecting trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tree pickup dates are Dec. 26, 30 and 31, and Jan. 1, 6, 7, and 13.

To have your tree picked up, a reservation must be made at least 24 hours in advance by their website or by phone at (402) 965-1458.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Lingering showers with cold and windy Saturday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down westbound I-80 south of Utica Friday morning.
Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County