North Omaha neighbors fed up with vacant apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - North Omaha neighbors are concerned about an abandoned apartment complex that’s been left wide open.

City officials tell 6 News the building is a part of developments to put in more affordable housing near North 30th St.

However, because of lack of funding the project had to stop and now it’s leaving an eyesore for neighbors nearby.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation because people are there that are not supposed to be there and they live and camp near that area as well,” said Sandra Eawson, who lives across the street from the abandoned homes. “There has been some violence, fights.”

She’s lived here for 11 years and during this time she’s never seen a building become so unkempt.

“They look horrible sitting there,” Eawson said.

The vacant complex is a part of the former West and East Spencer homes.

The city planned to remove both buildings a year ago to make space for new affordable housing near North 30th St.

The West side was demolished and there’s construction to build the new homes.

But, the budget issues didn’t let developers tear down the East side.

After hearing from neighbors about the problem, 6 News reached out to the city.

“The Omaha Housing Authority has been notified and they are making headway to get that issue resolved as soon as possible,” Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said. “City council should be looking at a resolution to offset the cost to get that completely fixed.” >

Johnson told 6 News they’re expected to discuss that resolution in their meeting on Tuesday.

Once it’s approved, officials hope to start demolishing the building as early as January and continue housing developments for this area.

“These new structures will bring a sense of hope for this area,” Johnson said.

Eawson is cautiously optimistic about the project and hopes the city will keep a better eye on the property.

“I’m thrilled with what’s going on around us it’s bringing new generations, people, and it’s bringing us together,” Eawson said.

City officials hope to get the Spencer Homes East building completely removed by March.

As for the West building, they’ll be working on picking a new name for the homes and they’re asking for the community’s input at a forum happening on Saturday.

