Norfolk man found unconscious in car, arrested on drug charges

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after police say he was found inside a car with drugs.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, 26-year-old Brayden F. Wolff was found unconscious near the 700 block of South 7th Street. Police say the initial call reported a vehicle had left the road and the driver, later identified as Wolff, was possibly having a seizure.

Police say when they found Wolff he was unconscious. They also confirmed that Wolff’s car had left the roadway, before coming to a stop near the railroad tracks.

Police also say after further investigation, Wolff was found with a black back containing methamphetamine along with a digital scale and a glass pipe that was found on the passenger seat.

Wolff was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked at Norfolk City Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

There were no other reported injuries or arrests for this incident.

