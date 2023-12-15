Nebraska traffic deaths increase in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported a total of 28 traffic fatalities in 25 separate crashes across the state in November.

10 of the 24 vehicle occupants killed in November did not use seatbelts. Eight were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as “unknown.”

19 of the fatalities were in rural locations. Eight occurred on the interstate system; nine occurred on other highways; and 11 on local roadways.

Two motorcyclists died last month, as did two pedestrians. One fatality involved a train.

For comparison, there were 20 fatalities in November 2022. Only 46 of the 173 vehicle occupants killed year-to-date were using seatbelts.

211 fatalities have been reported year-to-date in 190 fatal crashes; that’s a 9% improvement from 229 deaths in 199 crashes between January and November of 2022. 2023′s numbers were also an improvement from the four-year average, down 4%.

