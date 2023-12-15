We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska traffic deaths increase in November

2023 count still on track to be low compared to recent years
NDOT reported 27 traffic deaths in October 2023, up from 21 in September.
NDOT reported 27 traffic deaths in October 2023, up from 21 in September.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported a total of 28 traffic fatalities in 25 separate crashes across the state in November.

10 of the 24 vehicle occupants killed in November did not use seatbelts. Eight were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as “unknown.”

19 of the fatalities were in rural locations. Eight occurred on the interstate system; nine occurred on other highways; and 11 on local roadways.

Two motorcyclists died last month, as did two pedestrians. One fatality involved a train.

For comparison, there were 20 fatalities in November 2022. Only 46 of the 173 vehicle occupants killed year-to-date were using seatbelts.

211 fatalities have been reported year-to-date in 190 fatal crashes; that’s a 9% improvement from 229 deaths in 199 crashes between January and November of 2022. 2023′s numbers were also an improvement from the four-year average, down 4%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why

Latest News

A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down westbound I-80 south of Utica Friday morning.
Cleanup efforts continue after multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Seward County
The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of Greenwood, were closed after...
18-year-old in Nebraska State Patrol pursuit crash caught at high speeds before, records show
New construction projects around the Omaha metro could slow down the morning commute for some...
New construction projects could slow down morning commute for Omaha drivers
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit