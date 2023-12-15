Nebraska senator, husband launch scholarship fund for LGBTQ+ community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senator John Fredrickson and his husband Jeff Formanek announced they’re launching a scholarship fund for students who support LGBTQ+ causes or rights.

“You know it’s never a bad time to invest in Nebraska,” said Fredrickson.

The two are doing that by investing in University of Nebraska–Lincoln students.

“We wanted to show young LGBTQ Nebraskans that they’re welcome here,” said Fredrickson. “That they belong here and that there are Nebraskans that are investing in their success.”

They’ve created a fund for first-year college students who went to a Nebraska high school and support LGBTQ rights or causes. The scholarship is now one of three listed through the UNL gender and sexuality center. It offers $2,000 per academic year.

This scholarship comes after a contentious, emotional legislative session with transgender rights at the forefront.

“Chins up. We’re survivors. Me standing in this room is proof of that,” said Fredrickson during the session back in March.

Senator Kathleen Kauth of Omaha introduced a bill that passed banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Looking forward to the next legislative session, 6 News reached out to Kauth about her plans. She responded by saying she plans to re-introduce another bill addressing her school athletics and school bathrooms proposal requiring students to use their sex assigned at birth for sports teams and bathrooms.

Fredrickson and his husband said they hope this fund will encourage people and talent to stay here in the state: “The people who are going to be educating themselves there. Those who are starting their careers here. Building their families here,” said Jeff Formanek.

“I think back to my college days, thinking about what it would me to mean at that time to know there are people who believe in me and are proud of me. And I think that’s what we’re really trying to do with our scholarship.”

The two said they have already gotten additional donations for the fund and hope it grows to help more students in the future.

“This gives the community something to be excited about as opposed to fighting against.”

