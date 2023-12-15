Nebraska Safety Council supports mandating breathalyzers in new cars

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says over 13,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021 -- a 14% increase from the year before. Deadly crashes caused by intoxicated driving touch every state in the country.

“In Nebraska specifically, year-to-date, the latest figures have alcohol-related fatalities at roughly 78...so you’re talking about over a third of the fatalities on our roads (involving) alcohol,” said Nebraska Safety Council Executive Director John Lefler.

Congress passed a law two years ago calling for carmakers to install sensors in new cars. The devices would prevent the vehicle from moving if alcohol is detected coming from the driver.

Lefler said he supports the idea, calling it a step in the right direction.

“While I do believe it’s important and definitely commendable of the auto industry to consider the idea of putting these sensors into vehicles, I think you still have to back up a couple steps,” Lefler said. “Really, our goal and our focus is dealing with the behavior and the decision-making prior to somebody getting into their vehicle. If you’re drinking, you shouldn’t be driving.”

Most people believe, just as when seat belt use became required, there will be pushback on the idea of alcohol sensors.

“I think anytime something that is being introduced, that an individual can interpret as an infringement on their personal freedom, you’re going to have pushback,” Lefler said. “You can make the argument about personal freedom, but I think it’s more important to think about how it affects those around you if you’re not here.”

Lefler said the Nebraska Safety Council keeps a close watch on all safety technology like backup cameras and blind-spot detection. They’ll also watch as alcohol sensors are developed, but he believes at some point human behavior has to be the key to safety on the road.

“While we do keep on these developments in technology, we certainly don’t want it positioned as something that’s a replacement for what should be the fundamental understanding of what it means to be in a vehicle, because used incorrectly, it’s a weapon,” Lefler said.

The law requires automakers to make anti-drunk-driving technology standard in new cars by 2026.

