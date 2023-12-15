We are Local
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports deaths of two inmates

Thomas Nesbitt, 77; and Michael Pendell, 69
Thomas Nesbitt, 77; and Michael Pendell, 69
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced Friday the deaths of two inmates housed at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Thomas Nesbitt, 77, died Wednesday at RTC. Nesbitt began a life sentence in 1986 for first-degree murder in the death of Mary Kay Harmer, who disappeared in 1975. Her remains were found nine years later in a manhole near Eppley Airfield.

Michael Pendell, 69, died Thursday at RTC. He had been serving a 25-50 year sentence out of Gage County for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A cause of death has not yet been determined for either of the two men, but the state says they were both being treated for medical conditions. As is standard NDCS procedure, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

