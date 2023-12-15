Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large, fiery crash has shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 in the western portion of Seward County.
According to NDOT, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in between the Utica and Beaver Crossing exits.
Westbound traffic on I-80 is being diverted at the Goehner exit, according to a 10/11 reporter at the scene.
Further details are still being gathered, including how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.
Stick with 10/11 for updates on this developing story.
