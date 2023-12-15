Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large, fiery crash has shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 in the western portion of Seward County.

According to NDOT, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in between the Utica and Beaver Crossing exits.

Westbound traffic on I-80 is being diverted at the Goehner exit, according to a 10/11 reporter at the scene.

The scene of a fiery, large crash on I-80 near the Utica exit in Seward County on Friday morning. (NDOT)

Further details are still being gathered, including how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

Stick with 10/11 for updates on this developing story.

