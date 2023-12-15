We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County

Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large, fiery crash has shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 in the western portion of Seward County.

According to NDOT, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in between the Utica and Beaver Crossing exits.

Westbound traffic on I-80 is being diverted at the Goehner exit, according to a 10/11 reporter at the scene.

The scene of a fiery, large crash on I-80 near the Utica exit in Seward County on Friday morning.
The scene of a fiery, large crash on I-80 near the Utica exit in Seward County on Friday morning.(NDOT)

Further details are still being gathered, including how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

Stick with 10/11 for updates on this developing story.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Latest News

Christmas tree recycle
Omaha-area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Lingering showers with cold and windy Saturday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast