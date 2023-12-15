We are Local
Huskers taking advantage of rest time ahead of national title match vs. Texas

By Clayton Collier
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - The Nebraska volleyball team returned to Amalie Arena in Tampa for a closed practice Friday afternoon.

The squad was well-rested after a thrilling night Thursday, which saw the No. 1 Huskers sweep Pitt in the national semifinals to advance to the title match against defending champion Texas on Sunday.

Unlike its semifinal match two years ago, which ended well after midnight, Nebraska took down the Panthers at a human hour, as the game concluded just after 8 p.m.

With the championship match now Sunday instead of Saturday, the Huskers also get an entire extra day of rest compared to previous trips.

“It’s super nice that we have time to recover and time to get ourselves back together,” said freshman Laney Choboy in a postgame interview Thursday night. “[We’ll] to sleep early. We’re going to stay and watch this match for a little bit. It’s super nice the schedule we were given this year. And it’s all thanks to us being No. 1, so it’s super cool.”

Junior libero Lexi Rodriguez, who was a member of the 2021 team that last in the national finals, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s so awesome,” Rodriguez said after Thursday’s match. “I’ll never forget being done that late [in 2021] and waking up at like 7 a.m. to go to the banquet. It was a rough night, but it’s so beneficial to have these extra two days in between.”

The NCAA Volleyball National Championship Match between Nebraska and Texas begins at 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

