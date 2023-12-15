How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa delegations approve U.S. defense spending bill
(WOWT) - Here’s how Senators and Representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted this week on the National Defense Authorization Act.
SENATORS
The Senate vote on HR-2670 was 87-13 on Wednesday evening. After months of negotiations, the vote sent the $886 billion spending bill — authorizing the biggest pay raise for troops in more than 20 years — to Congress for approval.
- Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: YES
- Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.: YES
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: YES
- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: YES
REPRESENTATIVES
The House tally on HR-2670 was 310-118, with six not voting. After months of negotiations, Thursday’s vote sent the bill to President Biden’s desk before they adjourned for the holidays.
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: YES
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: YES
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: YES
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa: YES
- 4th Dist. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa: YES
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Ashley Hinson: YES
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks: YES
Lawmakers react
“At a time of growing threats from adversaries like the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, this defense bill focuses on deterring aggression and keeping Americans safe. It has critical funding for Nebraska’s National Guard and Offutt Air Force Base. The bill gives our troops a much-deserved pay raise, rejects Biden’s reckless plan to shrink our Navy, modernizes our nuclear deterrent, and ensures oversight of our aid to Ukraine. This bill also delivers a major conservative win by demanding the Pentagon re-focus on readiness instead of letting bureaucrats push divisive Critical Race Theory and DEI practices on our ranks. Lastly, this bill includes Senator Lankford and my amendments to improve customer service and transparency in the Biden administration’s backlogged passport office.”
“Passing the NDAA is a core way Congress can prioritize U.S. national security,” Grassley said. “I’m glad this year’s authorization received such broad bipartisan backing. Investing in our service members and strengthening the government’s capabilities to keep Americans safe should always be unifying objectives. This legislation will empower the Defense Department to sharpen its strategies relating to conflicts abroad, enhance its recruitment tools and support military families.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
