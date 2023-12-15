How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa delegations approve U.S. defense spending bill

(WOWT) - Here’s how Senators and Representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted this week on the National Defense Authorization Act.

SENATORS

The Senate vote on HR-2670 was 87-13 on Wednesday evening. After months of negotiations, the vote sent the $886 billion spending bill — authorizing the biggest pay raise for troops in more than 20 years — to Congress for approval.

REPRESENTATIVES

The House tally on HR-2670 was 310-118, with six not voting. After months of negotiations, Thursday’s vote sent the bill to President Biden’s desk before they adjourned for the holidays.

Lawmakers react

The fed govt's first responsibility is the safety and security of this nation.



This year's #NDAA will give our troops a pay raise and includes my provisions to modernize our nuclear forces, boost munitions production, and bolster our natl. security.https://t.co/eEIn8eLfX2 — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) December 14, 2023

“At a time of growing threats from adversaries like the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, this defense bill focuses on deterring aggression and keeping Americans safe. It has critical funding for Nebraska’s National Guard and Offutt Air Force Base. The bill gives our troops a much-deserved pay raise, rejects Biden’s reckless plan to shrink our Navy, modernizes our nuclear deterrent, and ensures oversight of our aid to Ukraine. This bill also delivers a major conservative win by demanding the Pentagon re-focus on readiness instead of letting bureaucrats push divisive Critical Race Theory and DEI practices on our ranks. Lastly, this bill includes Senator Lankford and my amendments to improve customer service and transparency in the Biden administration’s backlogged passport office.”

“Passing the NDAA is a core way Congress can prioritize U.S. national security,” Grassley said. “I’m glad this year’s authorization received such broad bipartisan backing. Investing in our service members and strengthening the government’s capabilities to keep Americans safe should always be unifying objectives. This legislation will empower the Defense Department to sharpen its strategies relating to conflicts abroad, enhance its recruitment tools and support military families.”

Ive been working 2 include several priorities in the FY24 NDAA here’s what passed: bill 2 prevent child sex tourism & resolution 2 improve reporting on Baltic Security Initiative following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine & other measures — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 14, 2023

🇺🇸Just voted to pass an #NDAA that includes my efforts to:



✅Support our servicemembers

✅Curb the fentanyl crisis

✅Help secure our border

✅Defund China’s Wuhan Lab

✅Counter Iran, China, and Russia

✅Protect opportunity for veterans in #smallbiz — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 14, 2023

The House just passed the NDAA for the 63rd year in a row. This year’s bill ✔️ Improves military readiness so our... Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Thursday, December 14, 2023

Today, I voted for the NDAA.



This bill fully funds the deployment of the U.S. National Guard to help secure our southern border, allows states to use materials rusting at the border for construction of the wall & delivers the largest pay raise for our troops in over 20 years. — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) December 14, 2023

I voted FOR the #NDAA.⁰

I was proud to support the NDAA which includes a 5.2 percent increase in service member pay, the largest pay raise in over two decades.⁰

The NDAA also includes my critical mineral amendment which requires a report on DOD's electric waste containing… pic.twitter.com/eYhAC5dM9q — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) December 15, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

