We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa delegations approve U.S. defense spending bill

House lawmakers approve an $886B defense spending bill, including the largest military pay raise in over 20 years. (CNN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here’s how Senators and Representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted this week on the National Defense Authorization Act.

SENATORS

The Senate vote on HR-2670 was 87-13 on Wednesday evening. After months of negotiations, the vote sent the $886 billion spending bill — authorizing the biggest pay raise for troops in more than 20 years — to Congress for approval.

REPRESENTATIVES

The House tally on HR-2670 was 310-118, with six not voting. After months of negotiations, Thursday’s vote sent the bill to President Biden’s desk before they adjourned for the holidays.

Lawmakers react

“At a time of growing threats from adversaries like the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, this defense bill focuses on deterring aggression and keeping Americans safe. It has critical funding for Nebraska’s National Guard and Offutt Air Force Base. The bill gives our troops a much-deserved pay raise, rejects Biden’s reckless plan to shrink our Navy, modernizes our nuclear deterrent, and ensures oversight of our aid to Ukraine. This bill also delivers a major conservative win by demanding the Pentagon re-focus on readiness instead of letting bureaucrats push divisive Critical Race Theory and DEI practices on our ranks. Lastly, this bill includes Senator Lankford and my amendments to improve customer service and transparency in the Biden administration’s backlogged passport office.”

Sen. Pete Rickets, R-Neb.

“Passing the NDAA is a core way Congress can prioritize U.S. national security,” Grassley said. “I’m glad this year’s authorization received such broad bipartisan backing. Investing in our service members and strengthening the government’s capabilities to keep Americans safe should always be unifying objectives. This legislation will empower the Defense Department to sharpen its strategies relating to conflicts abroad, enhance its recruitment tools and support military families.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

The House just passed the NDAA for the 63rd year in a row. This year’s bill ✔️ Improves military readiness so our...

Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Thursday, December 14, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why

Latest News

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
Thomas Nesbitt, 77; and Michael Pendell, 69
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports deaths of two inmates
Norfolk man found unconscious in car, arrested on drug charges
A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down westbound I-80 south of Utica Friday morning.
Large crash shuts down westbound I-80 in Seward County