We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fans invited to attend NCAA National Championship watch party at PBA on Sunday

Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh.
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fans are invited to attend a volleyball watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, as the Huskers take on the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA National Championship game.

Free admission begins at 1 p.m. with the first serve set for 2 p.m.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team hosts Southern at Noon with the volleyball watch party to follow.

Nebraska swept Pittsburgh in three sets in the NCAA Semifinal match on Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa. With the win, Nebraska advanced to an NCAA Final for the 11th time in program history and for the fifth time in the past nine seasons. NU improved to 11-6 all-time in NCAA Semifinal matches, with the 11 trips to the NCAA Final ranking second in NCAA Division I history.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why

Latest News

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
A fiery crash involving at least one semi shut down westbound I-80 south of Utica Friday morning.
One westbound lane of I-80 in Seward County reopens following large crash
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa delegations approve U.S. defense spending bill
Thomas Nesbitt, 77; and Michael Pendell, 69
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports deaths of two inmates