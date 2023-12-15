Fans invited to attend NCAA National Championship watch party at PBA on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fans are invited to attend a volleyball watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, as the Huskers take on the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA National Championship game.

Free admission begins at 1 p.m. with the first serve set for 2 p.m.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team hosts Southern at Noon with the volleyball watch party to follow.

Nebraska swept Pittsburgh in three sets in the NCAA Semifinal match on Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa. With the win, Nebraska advanced to an NCAA Final for the 11th time in program history and for the fifth time in the past nine seasons. NU improved to 11-6 all-time in NCAA Semifinal matches, with the 11 trips to the NCAA Final ranking second in NCAA Division I history.

