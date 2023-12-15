We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain chances continue on and off through early Saturday

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have been on the increase through the day with rain showers still just W of the Metro up until 7PM... Showers will build into the Metro after that will continue on and off Thursday night and into early Friday. Showers see a bit of a lull after 6AM Friday up until 11AM or so... rain chances increase from there looking very likely by the evening.

This eventually clears out as a cold front sweeps through Friday night into Saturday morning... as the cooler air catches up to the rain we could see a change to a wet wintry mix, even a few snow showers, sweeping through from W to E through Saturday morning. With temperatures above freezing for most, accumulation over a trace looks unlikely at this point but we’ll watch it. Otherwise moisture totals will reach up to a half inch for E Nebraska... .1″-.2″ for W Iowa.

We’ll dry back out from there as high pressure dominates through most of next week. Plan for a mild forecast as well. We’ll be watching a late week low pressure system ahead of Christmas that could bring a pattern change.

