Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in marijuana grow operation

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from an Omaha-metro residence on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from an Omaha-metro residence on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday in connection with what it called a “large-scale marijuana grow operation.”

DCSO tells 6 News deputies assigned to its Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 96th and West Center Road in Omaha regarding a narcotics investigation. A search of the property revealed a marijuana grow operation in the home’s basement.

In total, about 350 marijuana plants at various stages of growth were seized. Three adult pitbull-mix dogs and ten puppies of the same breed were also found. The discarded remains of a small unknown-breed dog were discovered in the garage. The Nebraska Humane Society was called to assist with the dogs’ removal and will assist with a follow-up animal cruelty investigation.

From left: Travis Mountain, 43; and Emily Pearce, 45
From left: Travis Mountain, 43; and Emily Pearce, 45(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Travis Mountain, 43, and Emily Pearce, 45, were located at the scene along with their three-year-old daughter. They were booked into Douglas County Corrections for manufacturing a controlled substance, intentional child abuse and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Mountain and Pearce’s children have been placed into protective custody with the state.

