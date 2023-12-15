Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail, owner, sheriff wants to know why

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A dog owner on a routine walk says a stranger stabbed her pet, and police are hoping someone will come forward to tell them why.

It was a thankful reunion at Wahoo’s Green Acre Vet Clinic on Thursday.

Olive the dog gets to go home with her owner, Anne Meeusen, after having surgery for a severe wound.

“It would be consistent with a knife wound,” said veterinarian Dr. Ron Dobesh. “It got down into the muscles and hit some vessels there. She’s a very lucky dog.”

But Anne says she usually carries the leashes while the dogs roam close by, which might have led to a confrontation with a stranger standing in the tall grass by the trail that she reported to police and sheriff’s deputies.

“They’re guard dogs and immediately started barking, they did not bite him,” Anne said. “I asked, ‘Did you cut her?’ and [the suspect] swore he did and he didn’t say it nice like that, and I should have my dogs on a leash.”

Following a trail of the dog’s blood from the path, Chief Joe Baudler found evidence to support the attack report.

“I don’t know why he was out here or why he stabbed the dog,” Baudler said. “If he felt threatened and maybe a cause for self-defense, we’d just like to talk to him, get his side of the story, and figure out what’s going on.”

Frantic to save Olive, Anne ran to her vehicle and raced to the vet clinic. She only got a glimpse of the stranger walking away.

Like the chief, Anne hopes the person of interset comes forward with an explanation.

“He had to have already had the knife out, because it was so fast,” Anne said. “There were no other vehicles. I scoped everything out.”

Anne and her husband paid a vet bill of more than $400.

“I’m so thankful she survived,” Anne said.

When Olive fully recovers, Anne may take the dogs back to their familiar trail for walks, but on leashes this time, to keep them close and away from another close call.

The Saunders County Sheriff is also involved in the investigation and deputies will check on any security camera footage near the Lake Wanahoo trails and parking lot.

The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District manages the recreation area and officials tell 6 News that dogs are required to be leashed at all times.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-100.

