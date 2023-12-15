18-year-old in Nebraska State Patrol pursuit crash caught at high speeds before, records show

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect arrested after a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit ended in a crash earlier this week appeared in Cass County Court on Thursday.

Cameron Hansen, 18, of La Vista, was charged with assauting an officer after he reportedly rammed an NSP cruiser during the chase, causing both vehicles to roll.

Bond was set for $300,000, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 2.

Cameron Hansen (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Nebraska’s age of consent is 19, so Hansen is legally considered a juvenile.

Hansen has been held in the Cass County Jail since Wednesday. The pursuit ended just across the Lancaster-Cass county line, and Hansen was initially booked in Lincoln.

Hansen’s car and the cruiser were both demolished in the wreck. Authorities say the trooper faces “a lengthy recovery.” The trooper complained of serious neck pain, reports state.

According to court documents, Hansen was caught speeding in September within a mile or two of where the chase initiated at about 12:40 p.m. Monday, along Interstate 80 in Lancaster County. At that time, authorities said he was moving at about 110 miles per hour and fined him $300.

Documents show he was clocked at 98 mph, speeding up to 113 mph when the NSP attempted to pull him over.

He was driving a Ford Fusion in both incidents, records show.

Reports show that the crash was the result of a NSP pit maneuver, which the Trooper apparently attempted after spike sticks caused the front driver’s side tire to go flatten down to the rim.

There was brief contact in Lancaster County, but the suspect continued to swerve and allude NSP and eventually rammed another trooper’s car in Cass County, causing the cruiser to become airborne and roll, ending up in the median. The supect vehicle came to rest in the ditch north of the roadway after crossing both westbound lanes.

