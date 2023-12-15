We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

18-year-old in Nebraska State Patrol pursuit crash caught at high speeds before, records show

The 18-year-old suspected of leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a chase across southeastern Nebraska appeared in court Thursday.
By Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect arrested after a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit ended in a crash earlier this week appeared in Cass County Court on Thursday.

Cameron Hansen, 18, of La Vista, was charged with assauting an officer after he reportedly rammed an NSP cruiser during the chase, causing both vehicles to roll.

Bond was set for $300,000, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 2.

Cameron Hansen
Cameron Hansen(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Nebraska’s age of consent is 19, so Hansen is legally considered a juvenile.

Hansen has been held in the Cass County Jail since Wednesday. The pursuit ended just across the Lancaster-Cass county line, and Hansen was initially booked in Lincoln.

Hansen’s car and the cruiser were both demolished in the wreck. Authorities say the trooper faces “a lengthy recovery.” The trooper complained of serious neck pain, reports state.

According to court documents, Hansen was caught speeding in September within a mile or two of where the chase initiated at about 12:40 p.m. Monday, along Interstate 80 in Lancaster County. At that time, authorities said he was moving at about 110 miles per hour and fined him $300.

Documents show he was clocked at 98 mph, speeding up to 113 mph when the NSP attempted to pull him over.

He was driving a Ford Fusion in both incidents, records show.

Reports show that the crash was the result of a NSP pit maneuver, which the Trooper apparently attempted after spike sticks caused the front driver’s side tire to go flatten down to the rim.

There was brief contact in Lancaster County, but the suspect continued to swerve and allude NSP and eventually rammed another trooper’s car in Cass County, causing the cruiser to become airborne and roll, ending up in the median. The supect vehicle came to rest in the ditch north of the roadway after crossing both westbound lanes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony
An unregistered home inspector in the Omaha metro was ordered to cease and desist by the state...
Unregistered Nebraska home inspector misleads couple
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in north Omaha early Wednesday.
Man killed in single-vehicle accident in north Omaha
Father Stephen Gutgsell died after he was stabbed in the rectory of St. John the Baptist...
Murdered Nebraska priest to be laid to rest Monday in Omaha
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court

Latest News

Husker Volleyball sweeps Georgia Tech to advance to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Volleyball...
LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska battles Pitt in national semifinal
Senior care advocate John Hale questions why lawmakers aren’t more concerned with the...
‘Where’s the outrage?’: Iowa nursing homes in a state of crisis, Democrats say
A Teddy Roosevelt re-enactor visited an Omaha elementary school on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023,...
Teddy Roosevelt visits Omaha elementary
A suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman was formally charged with first-degree...
Man charged with murder in Omaha hotel shooting, bond denied