Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha overnight.

Omaha Police responded to the area of 36th and L Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to find a Jeep SUV that had driven off roadway.

Officers located the driver, 25-year-old Cameron Christian, with serious injuries. Medical personnel with the Omaha Fire Department transported Christian to Nebraska Medicine where she died.

Investigators determined Christian was eastbound on L Street when her vehicle left the road and struck a pole.

The investigation is ongoing.

