We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha overnight.

Omaha Police responded to the area of 36th and L Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to find a Jeep SUV that had driven off roadway.

Officers located the driver, 25-year-old Cameron Christian, with serious injuries. Medical personnel with the Omaha Fire Department transported Christian to Nebraska Medicine where she died.

Investigators determined Christian was eastbound on L Street when her vehicle left the road and struck a pole.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony
An unregistered home inspector in the Omaha metro was ordered to cease and desist by the state...
Unregistered Nebraska home inspector misleads couple
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in north Omaha early Wednesday.
Man killed in single-vehicle accident in north Omaha
Father Stephen Gutgsell died after he was stabbed in the rectory of St. John the Baptist...
Murdered Nebraska priest to be laid to rest Monday in Omaha
Chance of White Christmas Historically
How likely is a white Christmas in Omaha this year?

Latest News

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Governors meet to discuss regional Missouri River initiatives
WOWT Washington County update on priest murder
FULL VIDEO: Washington County updates on Nebraska priest's murder