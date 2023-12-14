Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha overnight.
Omaha Police responded to the area of 36th and L Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to find a Jeep SUV that had driven off roadway.
Officers located the driver, 25-year-old Cameron Christian, with serious injuries. Medical personnel with the Omaha Fire Department transported Christian to Nebraska Medicine where she died.
Investigators determined Christian was eastbound on L Street when her vehicle left the road and struck a pole.
The investigation is ongoing.
