Washington County Sheriff to hold news conference on Nebraska priest’s murder

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff is planning to have a news conference Thursday morning to share more information about the murder of Father Stephen Gutgsell.

Father Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.

Crime scene tape surrounds the rectory at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun
Crime scene tape surrounds the rectory at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Neb., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, one day after a priest was fatally stabbed there during a break-in. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)(Josh Funk | AP)

Funeral services have been set for Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, with a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell(Archdiocese of Omaha)

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, is due in Washington County court on Thursday to face homicide charges in the death of Father Gutgsell, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Williams also has warrants from multiple states, according to court documents filed Tuesday afternoon. Records also show that he was convicted in Florida in 2008 for possessing cocaine and fleeing from law enforcement.

Kierre Williams, 43
Kierre Williams, 43(Washington Co., NE Sheriff's Office)

