University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief

Jack Stark was charged with witness tampering but was acquitted. He says he was targeted.
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark(Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska)
By Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark is suing the City of Omaha and the police chief, among others, claiming his prosecution — for a crime he was aquitted of — was malicious.

Jack Stark was arrested in August 2021 on a felony charge of witness tampering, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted last year. The charge alleged Stark told an individual close to him not to testify in an investigation into a criminal matter.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, Stark claims his civil rights were violated — that he was falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted — and requests a jury trial.

In addition to the City of Omaha, the lawsuit names Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, Nicolas Yanez, Willie J. Miller, and Douglas H. Anders; and references John or Jane Does 1-5.

He is seeking at least $308,000 for legal defense fees in addition to unspecified amounts for past and future lost earnings and medical expenses; past and future pain, suffering, anguish, emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, inconvenience, and “loss of enjoyment in life”; and past and future reputational damage to his name and person.

Read the lawsuit

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

