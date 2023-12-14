University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark is suing the City of Omaha and the police chief, among others, claiming his prosecution — for a crime he was aquitted of — was malicious.

Jack Stark was arrested in August 2021 on a felony charge of witness tampering, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted last year. The charge alleged Stark told an individual close to him not to testify in an investigation into a criminal matter.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, Stark claims his civil rights were violated — that he was falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted — and requests a jury trial.

In addition to the City of Omaha, the lawsuit names Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, Nicolas Yanez, Willie J. Miller, and Douglas H. Anders; and references John or Jane Does 1-5.

He is seeking at least $308,000 for legal defense fees in addition to unspecified amounts for past and future lost earnings and medical expenses; past and future pain, suffering, anguish, emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, inconvenience, and “loss of enjoyment in life”; and past and future reputational damage to his name and person.

