Salvation Army Winter Night Watch helping Omaha community

The Salvation Army in Omaha is working to help those who need it most this winter.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every weeknight for the rest of the winter, the Salvation Army is handing out hot meals and warm clothes for those who need them most.

It’s the annual Winter Night Watch program.

“There’s people that’re out on the streets in the Omaha metro area that don’t have a roof on their head or don’t know where their next meal is going to be coming from,” said Major Scott Schelbourne. “The mission is to make sure people are protected from the elements as much as possible, to try to connect with people, and to try to get them to services that could really be helping them and benefit their lives.”

The program will go until the first week of March. Two trucks cover two routes in four locations each weeknight.

Together Parking Lot: 812 S. 24th Street, 6:15-6:45 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church: 709 S. 28th Street, 7:00-7:30 p.m.

South Omaha Plaza: 24th and N Street, 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Park Tower: 1501 Park Avenue, 7-7:30 p.m.

The program relies on volunteers, and those spots for the season are filled.

For Jeremy, who is currently experiencing homelessness, he needed winter gear to stary warm and keep away frostbite, which he said he’d had before from living outside.

“It really helps, because not having much on the streets. It really helps a lot,” he said.

He knew to come from a flyer posted near a church. He said he’s glad the van will be back for those who need it.

“I can rely and count on these people to come here and do the service for other people. They go out of their way,” said Jeremy.

The Salvation Army in Omaha is working to help those who need it most this winter.
