Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds lead to Thursday night showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet again we are starting cold in the 20s but clouds and warmth are set to move in as we head into Thursday afternoon. We should be able to make it to near 50 degrees before any showers move into the area.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

The earliest showers would show up on the map during the 5pm hour today and would likely be on the Nebraska side as they move in. Shower chances will increase into the evening and overnight hours with fairly light amounts under 0.10″ from this round.

Rain Chances Thursday (WOWT)

More on and off light showers are likely to move through Friday as well with the best chances moving though in the evening and overnight hours. This is the round that could bump some total up near and over 0.25″ for a few spots. If the trend continues we may end up with a few slight higher amounts that could approach a half inch too.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

That last of the rain would move out by sunrise Saturday morning with a few wet melting snow showers possibly mixing in as it exits. Clouds and wind will make it tough to warm and we’ll likely only warm to near 40 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week looks mild and dry with highs in the 40s for the most part. There is growing potential for a busier and soggier weather pattern taking shape starting somewhere around the weekend before Christmas. This would bring more chances of rain and snow to the area and bring an end to our mild and tranquil weather pattern. Keep an eye on these trends as we get closer to Christmas because we’ll know more and more specifics as we get closer.

