One Omaha awards mini grants to groups making positive impact on metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local nonprofit One Omaha awarded mini grants to five groups who are making a difference in the metro.

The money will help fund projects that are working to improve life in our community.

One group called Omaha BFF is hopeful of that. They were one of five grant recipients.

Their mission is to build inclusivity through art.

“As a community we’re open to all forms of arts and artistic expression,” JP Gurnett with Omaha BFF said. “One of our belief statements is everyone has the right to create an experience that cultivates the arts within their community.”

It was founded in 2012 and the organization is widely known for its “Benson First Friday’. The event allows artists and performers to showcase their work.

“As we’re growing we’re realizing who we’re leaving out of our programming and we’re making that effort to make sure we’re including people we may have overlooked,” Gurnett said.

To help move its mission forward, One Omaha awarded Omaha BFF a $1,000 mini grant.

“For this grant specifically, we’re going to use it to pay for five ASL interpreters for our First Friday events,” Gurnett said. “Every First Friday we host a happy hour where we have an artist or performer who is able to perform free for the public; Our ASL interpreter will be there to interpret what the performer is signing or reading.”

Like Omaha BFF, an organization called CCVisions also received $1,000 to support their community arts.

“What we do is we focus on artists in the community and give them a safe space to come in and showcase their talent,” said Keiria Marshay.

Marshay is with the nonprofit. Their mission is to help artists of all ages thrive in their music careers and help them stay in Nebraska.

“We also provide stipends for highlighting artists,” Marshay said. “For next year, that’s our goal so, the grant money will go towards that.”

As both organizations make strides in the community, they’re hopeful their work shows what Omaha has to offer.

“We like to be representative of our community,” Gurnett said. “We want to show Omaha and North Omaha that we are inclusive because we’re here.”

The other organizations that received mini grants are Black Folks Who Garden, Healing Roots, and PlaceMade.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.