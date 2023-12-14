We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One Omaha awards mini grants to groups making positive impact on metro

Five Omaha nonprofits were awarded mini grants by One Omaha.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local nonprofit One Omaha awarded mini grants to five groups who are making a difference in the metro.

The money will help fund projects that are working to improve life in our community.

One group called Omaha BFF is hopeful of that. They were one of five grant recipients.

Their mission is to build inclusivity through art.

“As a community we’re open to all forms of arts and artistic expression,” JP Gurnett with Omaha BFF said. “One of our belief statements is everyone has the right to create an experience that cultivates the arts within their community.”

It was founded in 2012 and the organization is widely known for its “Benson First Friday’. The event allows artists and performers to showcase their work.

“As we’re growing we’re realizing who we’re leaving out of our programming and we’re making that effort to make sure we’re including people we may have overlooked,” Gurnett said.

To help move its mission forward, One Omaha awarded Omaha BFF a $1,000 mini grant.

“For this grant specifically, we’re going to use it to pay for five ASL interpreters for our First Friday events,” Gurnett said. “Every First Friday we host a happy hour where we have an artist or performer who is able to perform free for the public; Our ASL interpreter will be there to interpret what the performer is signing or reading.”

Like Omaha BFF, an organization called CCVisions also received $1,000 to support their community arts.

“What we do is we focus on artists in the community and give them a safe space to come in and showcase their talent,” said Keiria Marshay.

Marshay is with the nonprofit. Their mission is to help artists of all ages thrive in their music careers and help them stay in Nebraska.

“We also provide stipends for highlighting artists,” Marshay said. “For next year, that’s our goal so, the grant money will go towards that.”

As both organizations make strides in the community, they’re hopeful their work shows what Omaha has to offer.

“We like to be representative of our community,” Gurnett said. “We want to show Omaha and North Omaha that we are inclusive because we’re here.”

The other organizations that received mini grants are Black Folks Who Garden, Healing Roots, and PlaceMade.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Stephen Gutgsell
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder had criminal past, documents show
A La Vista teen was arrested on Monday after reportedly ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol...
La Vista teen arrested after ramming NSP cruiser during pursuit, injuring trooper
An unregistered home inspector in the Omaha metro was ordered to cease and desist by the state...
Unregistered Nebraska home inspector misleads couple
Hotel shooting suspect extradited to Omaha to face murder charge
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Latest News

Five Omaha nonprofits were awarded mini grants by One Omaha.
Five Omaha nonprofits awarded mini grants
Father Stephen Gutgsell died after he was stabbed in the rectory of St. John the Baptist...
Murdered Nebraska priest to be laid to rest Monday in Omaha
"I Be Black Girl" is a nonprofit in Omaha working to eliminate maternal care disparities in...
Omaha group earns money to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare
A new store opened in north Omaha aimed at providing affordable items for an underserved...
Cut-rate warehouse bringing retail opportunities to underserved part of Omaha