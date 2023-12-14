Omaha man scammed trying to buy puppy, BBB says beware

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As he watched for a dog seller, Bradley Calkins waited anxiously to hold a special gift.

“[We’re] looking for a miniature long-haired Dachshund and if anyone’s seen one they are probably the most adorable little critters on earth,” Bradley said.

Bradley paid $200 through Venmo and the dog seller communicating through Facebook messenger told Bradley to meet them in a store parking lot.

“We were paying attention to the vehicles pulling in,” Bradley said.

But the seller, nor the dog, ever showed up.

“It was heartbreaking,” Bradley said. “It’s wrong. People shouldn’t be able to take advantage the way they do.”

The scam could have cost him more, though.

The scammer uses pictures and video on Facebook like a leash, but to pull on heartstrings, and keep the victim close to believe they’ll soon have a puppy.

But when the time for exchange gets closer, the price keeps going up: from $200 to $450.

“She was adding American Kennel Club registration and fees,” Bradley said. “She wanted money 20 minutes prior to us leaving [to get the dog].”

Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau told Bradley that his story will help warn others about the puppy scam.

“Even if it’s across the country, you should ask, ‘Can I come see the puppies?’ or, ‘Can I get the name of a legitimate vet that you work with in your city that can confirm you’re legitimate?’” Hegarty said.

Dog gone good advice, but Bradley wasn’t quite done with the scammer.

“I sent her one last respectful message saying we are good-heart people and if you needed a bill paid, we would have done that for you,” Bradley said. “God bless, see ya.”

While he forgives the scammer, Bradley didn’t forget the gift he had been searching for, and through a legitimate puppy seller, he brought home Bansky.

The BBB expects an increase in pet scams during the holidays, but there are other scams catching victims, too.

The five most reported scams this year are government agency imposters, debt collections, phishing and employment scams and, of course, online purchases that are never delivered.

