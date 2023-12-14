We are Local
Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook named AVCA Coach of the Year

Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, the third time he's won the award.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s John Cook has been named the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Cook was presented the award during a ceremony in Tampa, Florida ahead of the NCAA Final Four. This is the 3rd time Cook has been named the AVCA Coach of the Year (2000 & 2005).

1-on-1 interview with Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook after he was presented with the AVCA Coach of the Year.

Cook has guided the Huskers to a 32-1 record and a Big Ten Championship during the the 2023 season and the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers play Pitt in the national semifinals on Thursday at 6 PM. Cook has guided the 2023 Huskers to the Final Four, despite having no seniors on the roster.

Watch the Nebraska Volleyball team react to the announcement of Head Coach John Cook as AVCA Coach of the Year.

Cook is seeking his fifth national championship at Nebraska (2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017). He’s led the Huskers to the Final Four ten times during his coaching career.

2023 has been a different year entirely though, as Nebraska Volleyball has headlined not just the volleyball world, but women’s sports in general thanks to Volleyball Day in Nebraska. Nebraska, along with UNK, UNO, and Wayne State, set the world record for a women’s sporting event with 92,003 fans packing Memorial Stadium for two matches in late August. Since that record-setting evening, John Cook and the Huskers have continued to see attendance records being set both at home and on the road as fans near and far have come to watch the Huskers this season.

Cook was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year this season. That marks the 7th time Cook has been named the conference Coach of the Year with the Huskers (2001, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2017).

