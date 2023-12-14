We are Local
Man charged with murder in Omaha hotel shooting, bond denied

A suspect in the death of a 26-year-old woman was formally charged with first-degree murder in Douglas County court Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection to an Omaha death investigation appeared in court Thursday.

Daniel Nickels, 60, was formally charged with first-degree murder in Douglas County Court.

Nickels is a suspect in the death of Esmeralda Vargas, who was shot on the morning of Dec. 4 at the Comfort Inn near 70th and Grover streets around 5:40 a.m.

Omaha Police said she was found in a third-floor hallway near an elevator suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Nickels was arrested in Missouri later that day. He remains in jail without bond.

