HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska battles Pitt in national semifinal

The No. 1-overall-seed Huskers are just two wins away from locking up their third national title in nine years, but to even have a chance to play for the trophy, they must first get through Pittsburgh in the semifinals.

The ACC-champion Panthers were the No. 1 seed in their region of the bracket, and No. 4 overall, having amassed a 29-4 record.

GAME INFO

The Huskers started the tournament in dominant fashion, sweeping every opponent in the first three rounds, with wins over LIU, Missouri, and Georgia Tech.

In the regional finals, Nebraska got everything it could handle from No. 3-seed Arkansas, but the Huskers stood tall in the end, winning in five sets on their home court and punching their ticket to the Final Four.

“This group has really blossomed and played their best in the biggest moments and at the biggest points,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said in a press conference Wednesday. “It’s not anything we’re doing different. It’s just the belief and the relationships they have... and they’re very competitive.

A big question mark coming into the match against Pitt is the health of junior Lindsay Krause.

The Papillion native is one of three players on Nebraska’s 2023 roster who participated in the national semifinal match in 2021, along with Lexi Rodriguez and Ally Batenhorst. Krause has been sidelined with an ankle injury since mid-October, but Cook said there’s a chance she sees the court in a limited role Thursday.

“She’s getting close,” Cook said. “It would be maybe spot duty, but she can’t play a long match yet, she’s not conditioned, but she’s getting close.”

John Cook said Lindsay Krause (ankle) may be available for spot duty for tonight's Final Four match vs. Pittsburgh, but isn't conditioned for a long match yet.



If Krause is even able to appear for spot duty, that’s a lift for the Huskers in what is expected to be a long, drag-it-out match between the nation’s top two defenses.

That stout defense has served Pitt well throughout the NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers swept Coppin State in the first round before picking up a 3-1 win over USC to advance to the Sweet 16. A sweep of No. 4-seed Washington State and a five-set thrilling victory over No. 2 Louisville got Pitt into the Final Four.

The winner of this match between Nebraska and Pitt will move on to the national finals, where they’ll play either Wisconsin or Texas; the two teams facing off in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

