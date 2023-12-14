We are Local
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives on President Biden impeachment inquiry

Some Republicans from swing districts are not yet sold on impeaching President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here’s how the congressional delegation from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on Wednesday’s motion to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The vote on HR-918 was 221-212, along party lines, in favor of initiating the inquiry. One representative, Illinois Congressman Bradley Scott Schnieder, did not vote.

Congressman Bacon, who has long been opposed to moving forward with impeachment, said that the White House questioning the legitimacy of the inquiry without a formal vote helped gain his support. “I can defend an inquiry right now,” he told reporters this week. “Let’s see what they find out.”

He told CNN on Wednesday that “more likely than not,” Republicans will not end up bringing articles of impeachment against the president because the evidence will not raise to the bar of high crimes and misdemeanors, the standard for impeachment.

In a recent statement, the White House called the whole process a “baseless fishing expedition.”

The Nebraska Democratic Party said in a statement issued after Wednesday’s vote that Bacon is aligning himself with MAGA Republicans.

“Bacon is no better than Boebert or Green. Nebraskans deserve better than Don Bacon who admits his vote is a craven attempt to win re-election. Tony Vargas is ready to tackle big issues that matter to Nebraskans instead of distractions and Republican culture wars.” NDP Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said in the news release.

The NDP said that Bacon was priortizing his re-election over more important matters.

“Instead of focusing on stopping a government shutdown that will affect millions, he shed his pretend moderate cloak again and sided with the GOP extremists. Instead of getting down to business before the holiday break, he voted to waste government resources with zero evidence warranting an impeachment inquiry.”

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

