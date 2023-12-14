Grand Island native killed in Texas stabbing laid to rest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Family, friends and loved ones of Lizabeth Medina gathered together Wednesday to pay their respects to the 16-year-old, who was killed last week in Texas.

Lizbeth Medina (KPRC)

Many people showed up in attendance to say their goodbyes during a service at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

Medina died more than a week ago after being stabbed at her home in Edna, Texas.

She had lived in Grand Island her whole life before moving to Texas within the last year.

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, is charged with homicide for Medina’s death. Romero is being held on a $2 million bond.

On Friday, Dec. 15, one Grand Island restaurant is stepping up to help Medina’s family.

Tacos Los Hermanos will be selling carnitas with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the family. The carnitas will go on sale at 2 p.m. and the fundraiser will go until they sell out. The restaurant is located at 602 W. 4th St. in Grand Island.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up where donations are being collected. More than $20,000 has been raised so far.

