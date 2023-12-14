We are Local
LIVE: Governors meet to discuss regional Missouri River initiatives

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is hosting a news conference with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for the Missouri River Summit.

The update comes after the three governors met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss regional river initiatives and updates in the wake of the 2019 Heartland Flood.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

