Family legacy continues at Omaha’s Boys Town

Over 100 years after Boys Town opened in Omaha, one family legacy is alive and well.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of one of the men who helped Father Flanagan’s Boys Town vision become a reality is continuing the mission and legacy of the organization in a small but meaningful way.

As a new tour guide at the Boys Town History Museum, Henry Monsky knows a lot about the early days of Boys Town.

“I retired in November of last year and I started getting lazy and bored so I figured I’d get a part-time job,” Monsky tells 6 News.

But picking up the part-time gig wasn’t just for fun. It was to continue working in what his family helped build.

“It’s unique because I’m in a position now where I get to participate in what my grandfather started with Father Flanagan, and that means a lot to me.”

Many know Father Edward Flanagan, the Catholic priest who created Boys Town as a refuge for kids of all backgrounds and races who are facing struggles.

But many don’t know that Father Flanagan had a little help getting it all started.

“This is the first 5 boys that Father Flanagan got off the streets and took care of,” says Monsky as he points to life-sized photos plastered on the walls of the history museum. “[And] this is the very first house that Henry Monsky gave Father Flanagan the $90 to buy.”

The Henry Monsky he’s referring to is his grandfather; it’s where he got his name from.

“My grandfather was Father Flanagan’s best friend and lawyer,” he adds.

The two met after the late Monsky graduated from Creighton Law School in 1908.

“They hit it off right away,” he says. “It was strange because a Catholic priest and a Jew became great friends. It was kind of unheard of in those days.”

Along with loaning Flanagan the money for the original Boys Town home, Monsky continued to play a role in the organization as more and more boys came to Flanagan for support, education, and guidance.

Monsky says his grandfather helped Father find the Overlook Farm, the site of the first Boys Town facility that was outside of the city.

“A lot of the employees come up and say you know, ‘are you really Henry Monsky’s grandson?’” he adds, laughing.

Monsky says he’s honored to be a small part of his grandfather’s legacy.

“What do you think your grandfather would say about all this today?” asked 6 News.

“All this today? I think he would be amazed. Seriously amazed because Boys Town has expanded so much.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

