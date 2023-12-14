Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Thursday with showers possible by the evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday brought a welcomed warm up after Tuesday’s’ chill... highs returning to the 40s! The warming trend continues Thursday with a start in the 20s and afternoon highs climbing into the low 50s for most, 52 for the Metro.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Clouds build through the day and by the evening chances for showers move into the Metro. Showers are possible as soon as the afternoon W of the Metro. Rain chances will continue on and off from here Thursday night into Friday AM... Likely a mainly dry Friday afternoon, with another chance Friday evening into early Saturday.

Rain chances (wowt)

While chances for showers will last for a couple of days, it won’t be a wash out. Totals from Thursday PM to Saturday AM likely stay between .1″-.2″ for most... some higher amounts to the SW.

Rain forecast (wowt)

We’ll dry back out from there as high pressure dominates through most of next week. Plan for a mild forecast as well. We’ll be watching a late week low pressure system ahead of Christmas that could bring a pattern change.

10 day forecast (wowt)

