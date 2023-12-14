We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Thursday with showers possible by the evening

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday brought a welcomed warm up after Tuesday’s’ chill... highs returning to the 40s! The warming trend continues Thursday with a start in the 20s and afternoon highs climbing into the low 50s for most, 52 for the Metro.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Clouds build through the day and by the evening chances for showers move into the Metro. Showers are possible as soon as the afternoon W of the Metro. Rain chances will continue on and off from here Thursday night into Friday AM... Likely a mainly dry Friday afternoon, with another chance Friday evening into early Saturday.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

While chances for showers will last for a couple of days, it won’t be a wash out. Totals from Thursday PM to Saturday AM likely stay between .1″-.2″ for most... some higher amounts to the SW.

Rain forecast
Rain forecast(wowt)

We’ll dry back out from there as high pressure dominates through most of next week. Plan for a mild forecast as well. We’ll be watching a late week low pressure system ahead of Christmas that could bring a pattern change.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Stephen Gutgsell
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder had criminal past, documents show
A La Vista teen was arrested on Monday after reportedly ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol...
La Vista teen arrested after ramming NSP cruiser during pursuit, injuring trooper
An unregistered home inspector in the Omaha metro was ordered to cease and desist by the state...
Unregistered Nebraska home inspector misleads couple
Hotel shooting suspect extradited to Omaha to face murder charge
Joe Scanlan
Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast