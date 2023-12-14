DeSantis talks trailing Trump in Iowa polls, expert weighs in on race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even after being endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is still more than 30 percentage points behind former President Donald Trump.

With the first GOP contest just weeks away, DeSantis told media in a conference call Wednesday that he doesn’t put much stock in those polls.

“Trump was supposed to run away with the caucus in ‘16,” DeSantis said. “He didn’t win it. Other folks in 2012—Santorum won. He was so far behind at the beginning of December. You had the same thing in 2008. “So this is just what happens.”

He believes support from Reynolds and Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats will carry him through the caucus night.

“When you have those types of folks supporting you, it really comes with an organization that can help turn out the vote for you,” DeSantis said.

Bellevue University political science professor Dr. Rick Galusha said there is some merit to what DeSantis said.

“Polling increasingly is less reliable,” Galusha said. “So those who are in the political game get good at guesstimating or getting a temperature for the room. I don’t think Ron DeSantis has much of an opportunity to make up ground in Iowa, but he is hopeful.”

DeSantis thinks he has the ability to attract enough conservative votes to beat Trump in a primary, something he said opponent Nikki Haley lacks.

However, Galusha said Haley appears to be gaining momentum at this point.

“When we look at polling, in terms of the nation, three out of four voters do not want to vote for either President Biden or Donald Trump,” he said. “So they’re definitely looking for viable options. Is Ron DeSantis that option? I have my doubts.”

DeSantis also took the opportunity to say Trump has moved further to the left. He cited the former president’s recent tweet celebrating a Black Lives Matter advocate’s endorsement, and his proposal to build 10 futuristic “freedom cities” on undeveloped federal land.

“Clearly, he added a lot to the debt while he was president,” DeSantis said. “But now, to be proposing a massive amount of new spending to create new cities, I think is just something that doesn’t make any sense.”

Galusha said whether Trump appears to be moving left is irrelevant here though.

“Donald Trump has never taken a strong party position, talked about the party platform,” he said. “In fact, what it sounds to me as though what he’s trying to do is reach across party lines and grab onto minority voters because they seem to be responding to him increasingly.”

He said if there’s anything history has taught, it’s that Iowa is unpredictable, so it’s best to wait and see what Iowans do or say.

DeSantis also spoke about possibly moving the US Department of Agriculture to Iowa.

He said taking the agency out of Washington, D.C. is one way to make it more reflective of the people it’s supposed to serve.

“What I’d like to see is, if you have an agency like USDA, I’d like to see it staffed by people who have a familiarity with what’s going on in places like Iowa, that understand what they’re doing in terms of agriculture and farming, and they’re not just pointy-headed bureaucrats that are imposing an agenda without having any concept of how that’s actually impacting peoples’ daily lives and their professions.”

