Unregistered Omaha home inspector misleads couple

BROCK, Neb. (WOWT) - After life in the fast lane of metro Omaha, Tara Thomas and Adam Lenhart listened to their hearts.

Four months ago, the couple bought a home in Brock, Nebraska.

“I wanted to have a house to live in and just live peacefully out in the country,” Adam said.

And with a satisfactory roof over their heads, according to the $425 home inspection report by Jeanneret Residential.

“We’re sleeping easy at night thinking everything is okay until we get the letter from the insurance,” Lenhart said.

That letter said the roof is in need of replacement, listing discolored shingles, granule loss damaged and shrinking.

“It’s really confusing to have one person who says they’re a professional tell us the roof is satisfactory, and then have a company I’ve been with for 16 years come out and tell us, ‘No, it’s not.’”

But the insurance company made it clear they’re canceling the homeowner’s policy.

The couple has called about 10 different insurance companies and while they wait for quotes, it’s no so much the cost they worry about, but if a new insurance company will pass their roof.

6 News asked John Wanninger of Inspectix in Omaha to look at the roof.

“I would say it’s significantly far from satisfactory,” Wanninger said. “I would put the roof at the end of its useful life and needing significant repairs.

Nebraska has a law that’s barely a year old that requires home inspectors to register and provide a certificate of insurance for $250,000, but Jeanneret Residential is not registered, so the Secretary of State’s licensing division notified them to cease and desist any home inspections.

“This is the first I’ve heard of anyone doing inspections that’s not on the registration,” said John Vacha of Home Standards, who also serves as the President of the Omaha Area Home Inspectors Association.

Vacha supports enforcement of the registration requirement.

“It at least gives the consumer the knowledge that, ‘Hey, this person has taken the time to register with the state, they are somewhat legit, they have a level of insurance,’” Vacha said. “They’re protected in that way.”

If a roof problem is missed, the state home inspector registration should help homeowners keep on top of it.

“They can go back to the inspector if he carries proper errors and omissions insurance to cover him from making that type of mistake,” Wanninger said.

Tara and Adam are concerned because they don’t know if he carries business liability insurance they can inspect for coverage of their claim.

“I want the home inspector to live up to his word or replace the roof,” Tara said.

6 News reached out to Jeanneret Residential for comment with no response.

Performing home inspections in Nebraska without registering with the Secretary of State is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $500.

