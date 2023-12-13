We are Local
Union asks Nebraska panel to compel negotiations over Pillen’s return-to-work order

NAPE/AFSCME Local No. 61 wants order paused while sorting out legal disputes; state’s labor oversight board has 10 days to schedule a hearing
The Nebraska Association of Public Employees filed a lawsuit over Gov. Jim Pillen's back-to-office order.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State employees have taken legal action against Nebraska.

NAPE/AFSCME Local No. 61 filed a petition Wednesday with the state Commission of Industrial Relations asking the panel to compel the state to negotiate over Gov. Jim Pillen’s return-to-the-office executive order, issued a month ago.

The filing comes a week after NAPE called on the governor to agree to bargain, asking for that decision by Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees and Local No. 61 of the American Federaion of the State, county, and municipal employees represent some 8,000 state employees.

On Wednesday, they asked a state labor board to step in and keep the governor’s order from taking effect in January while the legal issues are sorted out.

The union believes the issue of ordering state employees to quit working remotely needs to be negotiated in the contract. The governor believes that working from home is inefficient — even in a part-time capacity — and it’s financially irresponsible for the state to continue to allow it.

Pillen’s office sent a statement via email to 6 News:

“The directives outlined in Governor Pillen’s executive order remain unchanged. Our state’s public servants are a valued workforce and Nebraska taxpayers are entitled to optimal service delivery. Working from home, even in a part-time capacity, does not lend itself to efficient and financially responsible operations from the state.”

Spokeswoman for Gov. Jim Pillen

“Some people are insinuating that some of these state employees — they don’t work, they just sit at home, there’s too many of them, and they should get rid of them. None of that is true. In fact, we’ve seen staffing shortages for some time,” said union chief Justin Hubly.

The union estimates the ban on remote workers would impact around 2,000 state employees, or about 25% of the workforce.

The labor oversight board has 10 days to schedule a hearing regarding a pause on the governor’s order, set to go into effect on Jan. 2.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

