Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Back to the 40s with more sunshine Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cold start to the day which is nothing new for December. The 20s out the door will return to the 40s this afternoon thanks to the sunshine making it’s way through the clouds. A very light south breeze won’t get in the way much.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will return to the area slowly Thursday in advance of the next and increasing rain chance that holds a bit more promise to end the week. Highs near 50 Thursday afternoon will feel pretty good it won’t be with perfectly sunny skies.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

On & off shower chances have increased slightly starting Thursday overnight. A few showers are then possible Friday and Friday night too before exiting very early Saturday morning. This won’t be anything that busts the drought but a tenth or two is possible in your rain gauge by early Saturday morning. Here is a look at what a couple models are showing through early Saturday.

Rainfall Potential Model 1 (WOWT)

Rainfall Potential Model 2 (WOWT)

The rest of the weekend will be mild in the 40s with more sunshine likely Sunday than Saturday.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.