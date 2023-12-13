Omaha group earns money to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local non-profit, I Be Black Girl, recently won $175,000 to improve maternal health in Black mothers.

The money supports their birthing services program to train doulas.

A doula is someone who provides guidance and support before, during, and after pregnancy.

They’re advocates, not doctors.

6 News spoke with a local Omaha woman who wished she had someone like that while experiencing complications after giving birth to her second child.

“I had a lot of pain and really wasn’t being listened to after the birth, which caused a lot of excessive bleeding,” said Delicia McGhee.

Her experience isn’t unique.

“It was really a horrific time for me. And no one could explain to me why this was happening to me and no one gave me answers. So I really felt unheard, unseen,” she said.

Black women in America are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women, according to the CDC.

Understanding the landscape of being a Black pregnant woman in America, Ashlei Spivey with I Be Black Girl wanted to do something about it.

“There is a village around you that can help you navigate this very important vulnerable and intimate time,” said Spivey.

This year, she created the inaugural class of doulas. Out of more than 100 applicants, 37 are now trained to advocate for a patient and learn what questions to ask.

McGhee is one of those 37.

“I just didn’t want other people to go through the same experiences that I went through,” said McGhee. “A lot of people do not know the questions to ask or know they can vouch for themselves. They can change their providers. They can do a lot of different things as it pertains to their physical and mental health.”

This new money from J. M. Kaplan Fund’s Innovation Prize will help train future classes so other women don’t have to go through what McGhee did.

“We never really heal from those experiences. We take them we move on and we try to better it for the next person,” said Spivey.

The non-profit says they’re also working with local hospitals to make space for doulas during prenatal visits and even delivery if a woman so chooses.

