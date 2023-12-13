We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Murdered Nebraska priest to be laid to rest Monday in Omaha

Funeral Mass for Father Stephen Gutsgsell to be held at St. Cecilia Cathedral
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Funeral services have been set for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who died after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell(Diocese of Omaha)

The Archdiocese of Omaha said Wednesday that they’re planning a visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday.

The Mass of Christian Burials for the 65-year-old priest will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

It will also be livestreamed on the cathedral’s YouTube page.

Following the Mass, a burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, is due in Washington County court on Thursday to face homicide charges in the death of Father Gutgsell, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Williams also has warrants from multiple states, according to court documents filed Tuesday afternoon. Records also show that he was convicted in Florida in 2008 for possessing cocaine and fleeing from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Get the latest breaking news in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista teen was arrested on Monday after reportedly ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol...
La Vista teen arrested after ramming NSP cruiser during pursuit, injuring trooper
Father Stephen Gutgsell
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder had criminal past, documents show
Hotel shooting suspect extradited to Omaha to face murder charge
The City of Omaha now says it will not bill a neighbor for water line repairs.
Sewer leak leads to dispute between business owner, City of Omaha
Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Latest News

Chance of White Christmas Historically
How likely is a white Christmas in Omaha this year?
A man was stabbed early Monday morning by another man over text messages the victim sent to...
Lincoln man stabbed over text message dispute
A man was stabbed early Monday morning by another man in response to text message’s the victim...
Lincoln man stabbed over text message dispute
Mild and mostly dry into next week. White Christmas hopes are low.
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast