Murdered Nebraska priest to be laid to rest Monday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Funeral services have been set for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who died after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell (Diocese of Omaha)

The Archdiocese of Omaha said Wednesday that they’re planning a visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday.

The Mass of Christian Burials for the 65-year-old priest will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

It will also be livestreamed on the cathedral’s YouTube page.

Following the Mass, a burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, is due in Washington County court on Thursday to face homicide charges in the death of Father Gutgsell, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Williams also has warrants from multiple states, according to court documents filed Tuesday afternoon. Records also show that he was convicted in Florida in 2008 for possessing cocaine and fleeing from law enforcement.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

—

Get the latest breaking news in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.